KitchenAid KFDC506J 36 Inch Wide 5.1 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Dual Fuel Range with Three-Level Convertible Grates Passion Red Cooking Appliances Ranges

KitchenAid KFDC506J 36 Inch Wide 5.1 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Dual Fuel Range with Three-Level Convertible Grates Features:This dual fuel range satisfies the needs of the most demanding cooks by combining the precise control of a gas cooking surface with the even baking, roasting and broiling of an electric oven5.1 cu. ft. oven provides ample room to cook large dishes6 sealed burners deliver up to 70000 BTUs of heat with easeTurn knobs offer precise control over temperature and other settingsThe roll-out rack allows easy access to position and remove food from the oven (fits in all positions)Covered under KitchenAid's 5 year limited warrantyProduct Technologies:Two 20,000 BTU Ultra Power™ Dual-Flame Burners: Gives you precise control of powerful highs, steady lows and the wide range of temperatures in-between. The versatile, dual-flame design lets you sear, sauté, simmer and sizzle, all on the same burner.5,000 BTU Simmer & Melt Burner: With a low flame sized for small saucepans lets you reach and maintain low temperatures. Simmer sauces until they look, feel and taste just right and melt even delicate ingredients.Three-Level Convertible Grates: With removable inserts match the heat to your technique. Leave the insert level for high-heat searing and sautéing, flip it over to lift your pan above the flame to simmer and melt or remove it to nestle a round-bottom wok in the flame for stir-fry.Even-Heat™ True Convection: Features a unique bow-tie design with heating element and fan that provide even airflow and consistent temperatures throughout the entire oven for crisp, flaky baked goods, juicy, evenly browned roasts and flavorful, caramelized vegetables.Dual-Concentric Oven Knob: Provides one-handed control of both oven mode and temperature. Two knobs in one let you first choose Bake, Broil or Convection, the select the temperature. Responsive backlighting confirms settings are correct or alerts you to needed adjustments.EasyConvect™ Conversion System: Automatically adjusts conventional baking temperatures to their convection equivalents from the KitchenAid™ App, making it effortless to use convection with recipes of all kinds.Specifications:Total Capacity: 5.1 Cu. Ft.Back Left Burner BTU: 15000Back Right Burner BTU: 15000Back Middle Burner BTU: 5000Front Middle Burner BTU: 15000Front Left Burner BTU: 20000Front Right Burner BTU: 20000Broil Element: YesConvection: YesSabbath Mode: YesSelf Cleaning: YesDepth: 27-3/4"Height: 36"Width: 35-7/8" Dual Fuel Ranges Passion Red