Kingston Brass KF4315 1-5/8" High Straight Stop Valve Polished Chrome Valves Straight Stop Valves

Kingston Brass KF4315 1-5/8" High Straight Stop Valve Kingston Brass shut-off valves are manufactured to the highest quality standards offering reliable performance and superior quality at an exceptional value. Built to last with an easy-to-remove handle, these valves are designed to be leak-free with different finishes that are all corrosive resistant and show off a refined appearance. Use to turn the water off at the source.Kingston Brass KF4315 Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 1-year limited warrantyConstructed of brassAll hardware required for installation is includedKingston Brass KF4315 Specifications:Height: 1-5/8"Width: 2-1/8"Depth: 2-1/8" Polished Chrome