Miele KF2811Vi 30 Inch Wide 11.41 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Full Size Refrigerator Stainless Steel Refrigeration Appliances Full Size Refrigerators

Miele KF2811Vi 30 Inch Wide 11.41 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Full Size Refrigerator Features:11.41 cu. ft. provides plenty of room for all your fresh foods and leftovers4.56 cu. ft. is available for the storage of frozen foodsStore small bottles or jars in the door to free up shelf spaceGlass shelves allow the lighting to shine through and illuminate the entire compartmentLight floods the interior thanks to LED elementsConvenient control thanks to the color touch displayEnergy Star ratedCovered by Miele's 1 year residential warrantySpecifications:Refrigerator Capacity: 11.41 Cu. Ft.Freezer Capacity: 4.56 Cu. Ft.Total Capacity: 16.77 Cu. Ft.Bulb Type: LEDCounter Depth: YesCrisper Bins: YesGallon Door Storage: NoHeight: 84-1/4"Depth: 24"Width: 29-3/4"Voltage: 120V Bottom Freezer Full Size Refrigerators Stainless Steel