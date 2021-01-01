Generation Lighting KF1051 Nuance 12" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Aged Iron Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Generation Lighting KF1051 Nuance 12" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture The Nuance one light flush mount fixture in aged iron is the perfect way to achieve your desired fashion or functional needs in your home. The Nuance product family from Kelly for Generation Lighting features clean architectural metal detailing and the dynamic beauty of cast glass. The 1/4" thick clear glass stems from a suspended frame with an exposed fabric cord. The canopy comes in Polished Nickel or Aged Iron, the living finish. Whether for ceiling, floor or task lighting, Nuance brings a great, contemporary look to any space. With its unique silhouette, the floor lamp has the appeal of the classic hour glass.Features:Constructed from steelComes with a clear glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbVintage Edison bulb recommendedcETL listed for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 10-1/8"Width: 11-1/2"Depth: 11-1/2"Product Weight: 7.2lbsElectrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: T10Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Semi-Flush Aged Iron