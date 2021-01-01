From lowe's
Lowe's Keystone Standard 18-in L x 8-in H x 21-in D Tan Retaining Wall Block in Brown | R750.WALL.S
Advertisement
The Keystone Standard unit is an American original. The product that started the industry is still the industry leader for tall walls and critical structures. Architects and engineers rely on the Keystone Standard to stand strong when the safety and security of their wall designs matter. Lowe's Keystone Standard 18-in L x 8-in H x 21-in D Tan Retaining Wall Block in Brown | R750.WALL.S