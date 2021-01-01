Keychron K3 Ultra-slim Wireless Mechanical Low Profile Keyboard Optical Hot-Swappable Switch RGB Backlit for Mac Windows

Two-level adjustable rubber feet-Two-level adjustable rubber feet make the new K3 more comfortable to type on. ULTRA-SLIM-The redesigned low profile switch is 40% slimmer than conventional switches. Together with the streamlined aluminum body makes the K3 one of the thinnest and lightweight wireless mechanical keyboards in the world. AN ULTRA-SLIM WIRELESS MECHANICAL KEYBOARD-Incorporating the world's first hot-swappable low profile Optical switches to customize per-key typing experience with ease, together with all signature Keychron features. WIRELESS AND WIRED-Connects via Bluetooth and switch among them easily. Featuring Bluetooth 5.1 chipset, the K3 offers flawless connectivity whether you're working at home or the office while connecting with your smartphone, laptop and iPad. SUITABLE FOR ALL DEVICES-Compatible for both macOS and Windows. Keychron is one of only a few in the market that comes with a Mac multimedia keys layout for Mac enthusiasts.