Keyboard Wrist Rest Pad and Mouse Wrist Rest Support Mouse PadMatching Pen Holder and Cleaning Cloth for Glasses4Blue Flower

Best Quality Guranteed. Specifications: wrist mouse pad (9.8 in x 9 in), keyboard support mouse pad (15.6 in x 2.4 in). Made of Comfortable Memory Foam and soft & Smooth & Breathable Material to the pads, supply Lightweight, Comfortable, Durable and Ergonomic touch, slow bounces back and not easy to out of shape and Ideal for Longer Hours of Use Its non-skid backing holds pad firmly in place to prevent slipping while it's being used. Provides a soothing sensation and relaxation while typing, release the accumulated tension, engineered to prevent injuries of the wrist or hand. Suitable for home and office usage, playing games, etc.