Keyboard Wrist Rest Mouse Wrist Rest,2 Pieces with Gel Filling Ergonomic Design Wrist Rest, Sustainable Lightweight Non Slip Wrist Rest for Office.

COMFORTABLE GEL FILLING: The Ergonomic Soft Gel-filled Wrist Rest Provides Good Touch And Effective Support To Your Wrist. Our Gel Mouse Pad Reduces Wrist Stress That Can Lead. Easy Typing And Say Goodbye To Pain And Fatigue. Perfect Wrist Rest Cushion For Workers, Gamers, Writers, Editor. Ideal Size: Keyboard Wrist Rest Size Is 18*2*1 Inch + Mouse Wrist Rest Size Is 5*2*1 Inch, The Combination Package Can Improve The Posture Of The Hand And Wrist When Typing, Avoid Joint And Wrist Fatigue Problems, Suitable For Most Computers Or Notebook Or Mouse. Not-slip Rubber Base: The Base Of This Keyboard And Mouse Wrist Rest Is Made Of Thick Textured Rubber, Which Provides A Heavy Grip And Prevents Sliding Or Any Movement. Double Sticking And Pressing Edge Treatment Ensure That The Edge Is Flat And Smooth, Will Not Roll Up Or Split, And Increase The Double Durability For Long-term Use. Ergonomic Gel Wrist Support: Special Design Makes A Natural Curve Of Wrist And Hand For Comfortable Scrolling And Clicking,