Keyboard Wrist Rest and Mouse Pad with Wrist Rest Made of Memory Foam Easy Typing Ergonomic Wrist Support for Gaming Computer Office Laptop

Best Quality Guranteed. Specifications: Mouse pad with wrist support 9.8 x 7.8 in (L x W), 0.98 inch thick; keyboard wrist rest 16.3 x 3.7 in (L x W), 0.6 inch thick. Perfect size fit for most computer keybaords, notes, laptops, mouse. Made of Comfortable Memory Foam and soft & Smooth & Breathable Material to the pads, supply Lightweight, Comfortable, Durable and Ergonomic touch, slow bounces back and not easy to out of shape and Ideal for Longer Hours of Use. Its non-skid backing holds pad firmly in place to prevent slipping while it's being used. Ergonomic design provides a soothing sensation and relaxation while typing, release the accumulated tension, providing soft support to relieve the pressure, fatigue, and pain of your wrist. Elegant look suitable for home and office usage, playing games, etc.