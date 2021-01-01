Keyboard Rechargeable Portable BT Wireless Keyboard with Number Pad Full Size Design for Laptop Desktop PC Tablet Windows iOS Android Black

Best Quality Guranteed. BROAD COMPAYIBILITY: Use with all four major operating systems supporting (iOS, Android, Mac OS and Windows) ,Compatible with iPads, iPhones and -enabled Tablets, Laptops, and Mobile Phones, such as iPad air, iPad mini, iPad Pro, iPhone XS Max etc. SHORTCUTS AND ANTI-SLIP DESIGN: With useful shortcut keys, only one keystroke is required to control the application which can improve your work efficiency. The keyboard grips the desk well and doesn't move around with the rubber pad on the bottom. NOTE: The multimedia keys are not fully compatible with Mac OS system RECHARGEABLE AND AUTO SLEEP MODE: The universal wireless keyboard uses built-in lithium battery, can be easily recharged through USB cable, no need to change the battery. The Built-in Rechargeable battery is incredibly long-lasting, standby time is about 6 months between charges. The wireless keyboard can automatically enter into sleep mod