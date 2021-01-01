Keyboard Cover Skin for for 15.6' HP Pavilion x360 15-br075nr, Pavilion 15-cc 15-cb Series 15-cc010nr 15-cb010nr, HP Envy x360 15m-bp 15m-bq.

Best Quality Guranteed. Please compare your laptop keyboard layout and model with the product pictures to avoid of buying incompatible one! Any compatible issues, please feel free to contact us at any time. If the 'Enter/Return' key looks like Arabic number '7', this product will not fit your laptop! It ONLY fits US version, the 'Enter' key is a rectangle. NOTICE: You can't see the complete backlighting since it is a colored keyboard dust cover. US version one, fit 15.6' HP Pavilion x360 15-br075nr, HP Pavilion 15-cb 15-cc 15-cd series 15-cb010nr 15-cb071nr 15-cb075nr 15-cb045wm 15-cc010nr 15-cc020nr 15-cc563nr/cc564nr/567nr 15-cc063nr/cc064nr 15-cd051nr/cd040wm, HP ENVY X360 15.6' 15m-bp 15m-bq series 15m-bp012dx 15m-bp011dx 15m-bp111dx 15m-bp112dx 15m-bq021dx touchscreen laptop, 15-bw011dx 15-bw010nr 15-bw069nr/bw070nr 15-bs015dx/bs013dx, 17.3' HP ENVY 17m-ae series,17m-ae011dx/ae111dx. Please check product description for more detail Super soft silicone