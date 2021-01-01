Keyboard Cover Skin for 15 HP Pavilion 15ab 15ac 15ae 15af 15an 15ak 15ay 15ax 15as 15ba 15bc 15bk Series HP OMEN 15ax HP Envy x360 m6ae151dx.

Best Quality Guranteed. Please compare your laptop keyboard layout and model with product pictures to avoid of buying incompatible one! Any compatible issues, please feel free to contact us at any time. NOTICE: If the 'Enter/Return' key looks like Arabic number '7', this product will not fit your laptop! It ONLY fits US version, the 'Enter' key is a rectangle. US keyboard layout protector, perfect fit for New 15.6' HP Pavilion 15-ab 15-ac 15-ae 15-af 15-an 15-ak 15-ay 15-ax 15-as 15-ba 15-bc* 15-bk Series; Compatible with HP ENVY x360 15.6' m6-w m6-p m6-ae m6-aq m6-ar Series. Please check the product description for more details. Super soft silicone, touches smooth and comfortable, This ultra thin keyboard protector helps protect your laptop keyboard against spills, dust, coffee, tea or liquor, and other contaminants because of waterproof and dustproof design. Du