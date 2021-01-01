Keyboard Cover for New Microsoft Surface Pro 7 2020 2019 Surface Pro 6 2018 Surface Pro 5 2017 Surface Pro 4 Surface Pro 123 Keyboard Skin Surface.

Best Quality Guranteed. MICROSOFT PRO 7 KEYBOARD COVER: Perfect fit for 12.3 inch NEW Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (2020 2019 Released), Surface Pro 6 (2018 Released), Surface Pro 5 (2017 Released), Microsoft Surface Pro 4, US Layout. Please check your Model avoid buying wrongly HIGH QUALITY SILICONE MATERIAL: The New Surface Pro 7 skin is made of Eco-Friendly silicone material. Perfectly fit for each keys with all-around protection. The latest design with every key individually molded to its unique color. Every key is printed on clear silicone for a long lasting professional look. ANTI-SPILL & DUST-PROOF: Waterproof and dustproof, environmentally protective and ideal for resistance against your keyboard against everyday spills (coffee/beer/milk), dust (crumbs/powder), liquid, pet's pees or the other incident. WASHABLE & REUSABLE: The Surface Pro silicone cover can be washed by soapy water and make it as clean as a