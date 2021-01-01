From supra
Keyboard Cover for HP Envy x360 156 m6w m6p m6ae m6aq m6ar m6w010dx w011dx m6w101dx w102dx w154nr m6p113dx p014dx m6aq003dx aq103dx aq105dx.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Made for HP ENVY x360 15.6' m6-w m6-p m6-ae m6-aq m6-ar Series. Please compare your keyboard layout to IDENTIFY image on this listing for correct model avoid buying wrongly Engineered to fit precisely to your keyboard (US ANSI). Waterproof and dustproof, protect your keyboard against everyday spills (coffee/beer/milk), dust (crumbs/powder), liquid, pet's pees or the other incidents High quality silicone material, durable, healthy and environment friendly ATTENTION: Item demension is 34CM x 10CM/13.39'x 3.94'(L x W). Make sure the 'esc' and 'pg dn' keys on the top of your laptop are CURVED edge. The 'control (ctrl)' key on the bottom left on your laptop is CURVED edge. On some keyboards it has a SQUARE edge and that will necessitate a different model # keyboard cover(ASIN: B075CD6PSK). Just look real closely at your laptop keys and their shape to find the correct