From porter-cable
Keyboard Cover for Dell Precision 5530 5540 156 2019 New Dell XPS 15 7590 XPS 15 9570 9560 9550 156 Laptop Dell XPS 15 AcessoriesNOT for XPS 15.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. [!Please compare your keyboard with the 'picutre 2' avoid buying wrongly] Perfectly fit for 2019 Dell XPS 15 7590, 15.6 inch DELL XPS 15-9550 15-9560, DELL Precision 15 5510 5530 5540 M5510 15.6 inch Laptop, US Layout. NOT fit 15.6' DELL XPS 15 9575 2018 model. Waterproof and dustproof, protect your keyboard against everyday spills (coffee/beer/milk), dust (crumbs/powder), liquid, pet's pees or the other incidents High quality silicone material, durable, healthy and environment friendly Prevents keyboard keys from general wear and tear caused by everyday use Risk-Free Replacement Warranty with