From gameliquidations
Keyboard Cover for 2020 2019 HP 14 inch Laptop HP Pavilion x360 14MBA 14MCD 14MDH 14BA 14BF 14cm 14CF 14DF 14DK 14DS 14DQ Series 14 Inch Protective.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. HP PAVILION 14 Inch KEYBOARD COVER: Perfect fit for 2020 2019 2018 HP 14' Laptop / HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14' Touch-Screen Laptop 14M-BA011DX 14M-BA013DX 14M-BA015DX 14M-BA114DX 14-BF040WM 14-BF050WM 14-BW006NR 14-BW010NR 14-BW065NR 14M-CD0001DX 14M-CD0003DX 14M-CF0020UR 14M-DH0003DX 14M-DH1001DX 14M-DH1003DX 14-CF0014DX 14-CM0010NR 14-DF00118WM HP-DF0023CL 14-DK0002DX 14-DS0003DX 14-dq0011dx Laptop US Layout. Please check your Model avoid buying wrongly HIGH QUALITY SILICONE MATERIAL: Made of Eco-Friendly silicone material. Perfectly fit HP Spectre X360 for each keys with all-around protection. The latest design with every key individually molded to its unique color. Every key is printed on clear silicone for a long lasting professional look ANTI-SPILL AND DUST-PROOF: Waterproof and dustproof, environmentally protective and ideal for resistance against your keyboard against everyday spills (coff