Best Quality Guranteed. Only fit for US and Chinese Version MacBook Air 13' 13.3 inch with Retina Display -2019 2018 Released(Model: A1932). Do not fit for 2020 Released MacBook Air 13.3 (Model: A2179), 2015 or Old Version MacBook Air & MacBook Pro 13' 15 17 (with or w/out Retina Display) Series Fit for American(US) Version( 'Enter' key is a rectangle), DO NOT FIT FOR International Version ('Enter' key looks like '7'). Please check your keyboard layout before ordering Extra slim skin, made it easier for typing. Soft can ELIMINATE the sound when typing Flexible, washable, easy to apply and remove for cleaning or disinfecting. Manufactured to the Highest Quality Available Every key is individually molded and specially printed on clear for a long lasting professional look