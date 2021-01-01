Keyboard Cover Compatible for 13.3' HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 13-w013dx 13-w023dx 13-w053nr 13-ac013dx 13-ac023dx 13-ac033dx 13-ac036dx 13-AD 13-AE.

Best Quality Guranteed. Fit the keyboard of 2019 2018 2017 HP Spectre x360 13.3' 13t 13-ac00, HP Spectre x360 13 13-AC013DX / AC023DX / AC033DX / AC063DX, 13.3' HP Spectre x360 13-AE011DX 13-AE012DX 13-AE013DX 13-AE014DX 13-AE012NR 13-AE052NR 13-AE511TU, HP Spectre x360 13-W013DX 13-W023DX 13-W053NR, 13.3' HP Spectre x360 13-AP0013DX 13-AP0023DX 13-AP0033DX, 15.6' HP Spectre x360 15-AP011DX 15-AP012DX, 15.6' HP Spectre x360 15-BL012dx / BL112dx 15-BL075nr Series [NOT fit HP Spectre x360 13-4116DX -Released Before 2017 Designed for US keyboard layout only, US version keyboard layout: the 'Enter' key is a rectangle, EU version keyboard layout: the 'Enter' key is looks like '7' . Please check your keyboard model carefully to avoid buying wrong version product! Soft, flexible, durable, washable, reusable and attractive silicone keyboard skin, which makes your keyboard always looks like new and outstanding. Very thin but smooth to type on. For beginners, it