Keyboard Case with Pencil Holder for iPad Pro 11 2018 Support 2nd Gen Pencil Charging Mode 360 Degree Rotating Stand Cover wBuiltin Wireless.

Best Quality Guranteed. Exclusively designed for iPad Pro 11 Inch (1st Generation 2018, Model Number: A1980/A2013/A1934/A1979). Not compatible with any other devices. Built-in Bluetooth keyboard with full-size keys and iOS shortcuts for fast, fluid typing. 360 degree rotating cover converts into a stand that rotates between portrait and landscape. Use the Bluetooth keyboard to surf the web, watch movies, and get work done. Seamlessly supports iPad Pencil 2nd Gen magnetic and wireless charging when case is on. Built-in Pencil holder, grab your iPad Pencil 2nd gen effortlessly whenever you want, easily to carry your pencil with your device. Synthetic leather exterior provide full protection for your tablet. Elastic band holds iPad closed securely while on the go.