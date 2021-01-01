Keyboard Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6 - Slim Fit PU Leather Stand Cover with Premium Quality [All-ABS Hard Material] Removable Wireless [Long.

Best Quality Guranteed. Detachable Slim 7mm and light weight bluetooth keyboard with 10M range will only work for Samsung Tab E 9.6 Tablet Real 'hard' laptop style keyboard with high end ABS material. Not cheap silicone keyboard as other cases in market. A spring mechanism underneath each key ensures a tactile response with every stroke, helping you to type faster and with less error than on a touchscreen Removable Bluetooth keyboard integrates seemlessly with your Galaxy Tab E 9.6 and other Bluetooth enabled devices Premium synthetic leather case with soft non-scratch microfiber interior. Prevent from finger prints, dirt, and scratches Designed with a smart holder for stylus/pen (stylus NOT included). Available in a variety of bright, fun colors. Package includes one folio case and one removable bluethooth keyboard