From praxis
Keyboard Case for iPad 97 2018 2017 iPad Air 2 iPad Air Folio Stand Cover with Removable Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard for iPad 6th 5th Gen iPad Air.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Specifically designed for New iPad 9.7 Inch 2018 6th Gen (A1893/A1954), iPad 9.7 Inch 2017 5th Gen (A1822/A1823), iPad Air 2 (A1566/A1567), iPad Air (A1474/A1475/A1476) Real hard laptop style keyboard with high end ABS material. Not cheap silicone keyboard as other cases in market. A spring mechanism underneath each key ensures a tactile response with every stroke, helping you to type faster and with less error than on a touchscreen. Removable Bluetooth keyboard integrates seemlessly with your iPad and other Bluetooth enabled devices. Slim, durable leather like cover that protects your device. Built-in stand securely holds your iPad in landscape mode. Designed with a smart holder for stylus/pen (stylus NOT included). Support auto sleep/wake function by CASE ONLY mode. Available in a variety of bright and fun colors.