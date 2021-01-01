From slat depot
Keyboard Case for 102 2019 Air 105 2019 Pro 105 2017 Backlit 360 Rotatable Wireless 7th Generation Case with Keyboard Air 3rd Generation Tablet Case
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 1 BESTSELLING KEYBOARD CASE IN 2019: A stylish finish with grip-enhancing tech & smart business-grade protection make our high-quality hard clamshell case uniquely ideal for home, work & travel. The quiet keyboard's spacious layout & 10 backlight colors provide the freedom to read, browse & work anywhere at any time. 360 REASONS TO SMILE: Rotate the screen 360 degrees to effortlessly display your work presentation, watch your favorite show or read a new book while you enjoy your a little more, even when youre out and about! Whether youre a blogger, writer, designer, professional or student, the keyboard case offers you a smart, stylish and practical solution to your everyday needs. The simple and elegant style makes it great for any accessory combo as well (stylus holder & more!). SMART PROTECTION: Auto sleep/wake protects and conserves battery life while the durable polycarbonate shell with impact-resistant corners and reinfor