Keyboard Case 97 6th 2018 5th Generation 2017 Pro 97 Leather Stand Durable Detachable Magnetic Smart Cover Auto Sleep Wake Wireless BT Keyboard.

Best Quality Guranteed. Detachable Slim 7mm and light weight bluetooth keyboard with 10M range will only work for Latest new 2018 6 gen (A1893-A1954) 2017 5 gen (A1822-A1823) Pro 9.7 (A1675-A1674-A1673) Air 2 (A1566-A1567) & Air (A1474-A1475). Removable Bluetooth keyboard integrates seemlessly with your New 6 gen 2018 (A1893-A1954) / New 5 gen 2017 (A1822-A1823)/ Pro 9.7 (A1675-A1674-A1673)/ Air 2 (A1566-A1567) & Air (A1474-A1475) and other Bluetooth enabled devices. Auto Wake Sleep & Full Protection, This New 6 gen 2018 (A1893-A1954) / New 5 gen 2017 (A1822-A1823)/ Pro 9.7 (A1675-A1674-A1673)/ Air 2 (A1566-A1567) & Air (A1474-A1475) keyboard case is made of premium PU leather and soft silicone interior which can provide your tablet fully protection. Cover features magnetic closure, snaps on easily when closed. New Design, 2 in 1 Detachable Bluetooth Keyboard Design for New 9.7 6 gen 2018 (A1893-A1954) / New 9.7 5 gen 2017 (A1822-A1823)/ Pro 9.7 (A16