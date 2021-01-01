From omgtac
Keyblu Covert Acoustic Air Tube Earpiece for Motorola DP3401 XPR6000 XPR6500 XPR7000 XPR7550 XIRP8200 XIRP8268 etc (Flesh Color)
? Strong PU cable with tensile strength up to 5-10 KG? Dual line and transparent tube structure to enhance the product accessibility and concealment? Transparent acoustic tube transmit sound in high quality and effectively protect the eardrum from sound wave impact? Works with Motorola XPR6000 XPR6100, XPR6300, XPR6350, XPR6380 etc, compatible model, please see the following product description? Push-to-talk microphone lets users speak through radio while it remains in holster