Bush Furniture Key West 5-Shelf 66"H Bookcase, Dark Gray Hickory (KWB132GH-03)

The Bush Furniture Key West tall five-shelf bookcase is a perfect way to show off your favorite artwork, photos, plants, and more. Three adjustable shelves accommodate items of various sizes while two fixed shelves provide stability. Each shelf supports up to 50 lbs. so you can store your personal library and display decorations with confidence. Stylish touches include X-pattern accents on the side panels as well as a sturdy and attractive post leg design. This five-tier bookcase includes wall attachment hardware for family-friendly safety and security in any home office or living room. A perfect choice for homes that embrace cottage, coastal, and farmhouse decor, the Bush Furniture Key West collection includes a variety of coordinating items to expand your space as needed. This tall bookcase is tested to meet ANSI/SOHO quality standards for safety and performance and is backed by a 1-year manufacturer warranty..Meets or exceeds ANSI/SOHO standards.Features three adjustable shelves for flexibility and two fixed shelves for stability.1-year manufacturer limited warranty.Assembled dimensions: 65.98"H x 31.73"W x 12.64"D.Assembly required.Multiple finish options allow you to choose the perfect farmhouse style for any living space.Stylish X-pattern accents on side panels give the tall bookcase a relaxed and airy appearance.Sturdy and attractive post leg design withstands years of use in a home office or living room.Each shelf supports up to 50 lbs. evenly distributed so you can store your personal library and display decorations with confidence.Wall attachment hardware included for family-friendly safety and security.Five-shelf bookcase made of engineered wood in dark gray hickory finish