Key To Our Home 10 oz Eucalyptus Scented Housewarming Candle

Personalized with any 4 lines of text in your choice of label color Eucalyptus Spa scent features soothing Eucalyptus infused with mintSingle wickAverage burn time of 30-40 hoursMeasures 3.5" H x 3.25" W10 oz candle jar with plastic lidSmooth soy blend waxNever leave a burning candle unattendedPoured in the USA The Key To Our Home Personalized Scented Glass Candle Jar is the perfect home décor piece for any room in your home. Makes a great housewarming gift for friends, family or clients! Please Note: There may be slight imperfections and some pieces may have slight differences in the wax. Our soy wax blend slightly contracts and expands with the environments temperature which will sometimes cause the wax to pull away from the surface of your glass jar. This movement can result in a bubbled appearance. Once your candle is lit the wax will begin to warm and expand and these bubbles you may see from the outside of the jar will disappear.