Key Hooks For Wall, Octopus Decor Key Holder, Rustic Heavy Duty Towel Hooks For Bathrooms With 6 Tentacles, 10 In - Brown

Product descriptionColor:BlackChasBete Octopus Hooks - functionality meets superb designPerfect gift for the wall art lover!Product dimensions:6.5" tall, 10" long and 1" deepPackage:1 * octopus coat hooks2 * screws2 * rubber stoppersDecorate your favorite space with this beautiful octopus six arms wall hook, you can use it to build different scenes, creating a great beautiful home.Hook your belongings where it is easy to reach and see, and replace boring hooks on your wall with this stylish nautical coastal decorationThis item was manufactured to look antique, expect some built in imperfections