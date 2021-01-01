Twin Kew Gardens Comforter Set - Lady Pepperell

Brighten up your bedding style with the Lady Pepperell Kew Gardens Comforter Set, a mix of multicolor blossoms sprinkled on a field of pristine white. Especially eye-catching are the set’s shams, which flaunt contrast-color scalloped trims. With Lady Pepperell, life is a freshly cut bouquet of fun and fresh prints. The label is inspired by vintage style with a modern twist and it expresses the playful side within everyone. The cozy comforter and coordinating shams in the Lady Pepperell Kew Gardens Comforter Set are made of 100percent Cotton fabric for a super-soft finish, ensuring your best night’s sleep wrapped up in comfort. Featuring airy fill, the lofty comforter delivers insulating warmth during any season. This stylish set, a must-have addition to your bedding collection, is designed for ease of care, so it’s machine washable and dryer safe. Shams feature a center-back overlap closure to easily add an insert. Twin/Twin XL set includes a single sham. Comforter and sham(s) abloom with floral print that adds a fresh accent to your space Made of 100percent Cotton for softness and comfort; fill: 100percent Polyester Shams feature a center-back overlap closure Machine washable and dryer safe Twin/Twin XL set measurements: Comforter: 66"W x 94"L; Sham: 20"W x 26"L Full/Queen set measurements: Comforter: 88"W x 92"L; Shams: 20"W x 26"L King set measurements: Comforter: 106"W x 92"L; Shams: 20"W x 36"L Color: MultiColored.