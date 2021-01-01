Kevin LED Drum Pendant Light by Seascape Lamps - Color: Blue - Finish: Nickel - (SL_KEV_T)

The Kevin LED Drum Pendant Light from Seascape Lamps is a modern piece bringing elegance through its clean silhouette. The circular shape creates an establishing motif for the design, from its canopy to its shade. Aircraft cables connect the two forms; they adjust as needed. Its fabric shade elegantly conceals an integrated LED module built to provide vibrant illumination for years. The piece turns on into a halo of light, generating an ambient upplight and a generous downlight. Seascape Lamps was established in Santa Cruz, CA in 1980 as a producer of custom lighting fixtures and shades. Seascape Lamps gives the consumer flexibility in choosing their lighting style and design, as all materials are hand-selected and available for use in all styles. Create your own pendant, floor, table, ceiling lamp, or wall sconce with their wide selection of solid and printed shades and specialized LED bulbs. Shape: Round. Color: Blue. Finish: Brushed Nickel