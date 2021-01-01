Keuka Height Adjustable Standing Desk

Description: Work the way you want with our height adjustable laptop desk. One-handed operation. Four 360° free rolling casters (2 locking) make it easy to move to any place. H-shaped steel base is sturdy and frees your feet. Easy installation with all matching accessories and instructions. Stand-up or sit down, break the cycle of sedentary behavior and burn calories! Specifications: Item Type: Laptop Desk Color: Black Material: Metal+Particle Board Size: Approx. Desktop Size:700 * 480 * 15mm / 27.6 * 18.9 * 0.6inch Adjustable Height: 750-1135mm / 29.5-44.7inch Desktop Max.Load: 10kgs / 22.0lbs Quantity: 1 PC Weight: Approx. 13500g / 29.76lbs Package List: 1 * Laptop Desk 1 * Pack of Accessories 1 * User ManualFeatures:Height adjustable - This ergonomic laptop desk can be adjusted from 29.5'' to 44.7'' and any height in between. The gas-spring mechanism offers quick, smooth, and one-handed adjustments. Stand-up or sit down. Break the cycle of sedentary behavior and burn calories.Lockable & rolling desk - Four 360° free-rolling casters (2 lockings) make it easy to move and allow your desk to go where you go. Just enjoy smooth-gliding mobility and strong stability.Large size desktop - Single-piece spacious desktop (27.6''x18.9''x0.6") is designed to fit almost any size laptop or tablet with a keyboard. A water-resistant desktop with up to 22lbs capacity ensures durable and stable use. The smooth surface and rounded edges of the desktop offer a comfortable user experience.Ultra-stable & free your feet - H-shaped wide steel base not only frees your feet but ensures sufficient stability. You don't have to worry about slipping or unevenness at all.Stylish & multifunctional - Stylish and simple, it can be matched with any decoration. Perfect for use at the office, school, classroom, overbed, libraries, etc.Desk Type: Standing deskHeight Adjustable: YesHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color (Color (Top/Frame): Beige/White): BeigeTop Color (Color (Top/Frame): Black): BlackTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Particle Board/ChipboardTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color (Color (Top/Frame): Beige/White): WhiteBase Color (Color (Top/Frame): Black): BlackBase Material: SteelBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: NoExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: Casters Included: YesLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 22Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Durability: Water ResistantMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoBase Type: H-ShapeWood / Metal Legs: Metal LegsSpefications:CE Certified: UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: T