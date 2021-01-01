KETO SLOW COOKER RECIPES: Take Advantage of this Exclusive Cookbook and Reshape your Body Without Stress with Ketogenic Diet Jennifer Campbell Author

Gain the trust of your customer with this slow cooker Keto Cookbook!What is the most easy, tasty and healthy way to cook your food ?In such hectic times there is a growing desire to slow down. In the kitchen, we often feel the need to go back to basics, to simple, traditional, and seasonal cooking. But what to do if the time available does not allow us to devote ourselves to the preparations as we would like?Inside this book:Understanding keto dietSlow cooking tipsThe most exclusive beef recipesThe best way to cook chickenHow to make lamb extremely tender...&lot more!The slow cooker is an appliance that is extremely easy to use, economical, safe and very convenient if you spend many hours away from home and never have time to cook. It does everything on its own. All you have to do is prepare the ingredients, put them in the enamelled earthenware tub, place the glass lid on top and turn the knob to one of two cooking temperatures: low or high.The slow cooker system is designed precisely for those who do not have a minute to spare. It has been in existence for forty years and is mainly diffused in the United States. Get this Unique Cookbook and Give Your Customer What They Want!