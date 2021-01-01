Ketogenic Pet Food Keto Quail Dog & Cat Treats, 4.9-oz bag

Get your pet snacking on something that nourishes their body and treats their tastebuds—Ketogenic Pet Foods Keto Quail Treats. These treats are made of real raw meat, making them a paw-some reward for your meat-loving mate. With no added carbs, sugar, or artificial flavors, you don’t have to worry about negative nutritional impacts. They’re also as delicious as they are nutritious—full of vitamins, minerals, and natural meaty flavor. These quail flavored Keto Treats are a sure-fire way to keep your pet happy and healthy!