Keto Diet And Intermittent Fasting For Women Over 50 + Mediterranean Diet Cookbook: 3 Books in 1: A Complete Weight Loss Cookbook with Delicious and I

#BOOK 1: KETO DIET FOR WOMEN AFTER 50 Have You Been Trying to Lose Weight But No Amount of Dieting Seems to HelpThe ketogenic diet helps in weight loss by reducing body weight by the stored fats.In this book, you will find amazing recipes that will awaken your senses :• Energizing Starters & Appetizers• Great variety of Vegetarian, Vegan and Vegetable meals for those essential nutrients • Tons of quality protein keto recipes with Poultry, Red Meat, Fish & Seafood• Craveable & Yummy Snacks & Side Dishes& Much More!#BOOK 2: INTERMITTENT FASTING FOR WOMEN OVER 50 Are You Ready to Finally Unleash Your Full Potential and Go Back 20 Years With Your Energy? Here's just a glimpse of what will you find inside: The Single Factor Didn't Let You Lose Weight Before 6 detailed Intermittent Fasting Protocols 41 Recipes That Will Accompany You in This Journey & much more! #BOOK 3: MEDITERRANEAN DIET COOKBOOKThe Mediterranean diet is not a new thing. People living around the Mediterranean Sea ( Italy, Spain, Turkey, Balkans etc.) were always consuming local foods. This area around the largest sea in the world is sun-kissed for more than three hundred days a year; no wonder here you can find some of the freshest and most delicious fruits and vegetables, aromatic spices, delicious wines and fresh juices, light meals that will satisfy your taste buds and keep you full for a long time. MEDITERRANEAN DIET ALL-TIME FAVORITES covers: · Breakfast Recipes to Start Your Morning Every Day in the Right Way · Lunch Recipes - with Easy-to-Follow Instructions so You Will Be Always Able to Decide Which One Suits Better for You at that Moment· Dinner Recipes - For a Correct Break During Busy Days · Dessert Recipes - The Best Way to Finish Your Meal .. & Much, Much More!