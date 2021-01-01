Ketchup 'N' Fries™ Tomato Plant

Skilled horticulturists hand-graft a tomato plant on top of a potato plant. Tomatoes and potatoes are in the same plant family, so they're naturally compatible. There is no genetic modification - grafting the two plants is an all-natural process. In a few months after planting, you'll start harvesting sweet cherry tomatoes, and continue all summer long. In fall, it will be time to dig the yellow-skinned potatoes from the soil. The potatoes have a buttery taste and smooth texture, making them ideal for mashing, boiling, baking or frying. Grows to a height of up to 7'.