Keswick Vanity Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Brass - Finish: Bronze - (1973-AGB)

The Keswick Vanity Light by Hudson Valley Lighting is the double lamp version of the design firm's popular vanity light. From its Edwardian aesthetic to its restoration-information appointments, this vanity light has the look and features to fit a number of bathroom styles. The bell-shaped, glass shades have been given a frosted finish to softly diffuse light. A double mounted J-shaped arm adds a supplementary durability. This vanity light borrows elements from the past but is styled for the modern home. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Bronze