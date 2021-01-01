From birch lane
Kessel Handmade Tufted Wool Blue Area Rug
Advertisement
This wool rug is sure to help you welcome your guests with an inviting feel in your entryway. It's hand-tufted in India from 100% wool with a 0.2'' pile height that holds up to high foot traffic without wearing down. Plus, it's a breeze to vacuum, which comes in handy whenever someone forgets to take off their sneakers after soccer practice. This area rug has a lively, multicolored damask print and tassels, so it's sure to fit right in with your Southern traditional decor. A rug pad is recommended. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'