Kesgrave 2 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions

Transform your outdoor space into a prime entertainment nook with this rattan wicker sofa set with matching planked coffee table. Featuring a hallmark U-Shape frame, this sofa is spacious in design and can seat up to six people comfortably without taking up too much space in your outdoor area. Outfitted with soft foam seating throughout with stuffed lumbar cushions, this U-shaped outdoor sectional will provide you and guests with just the right level of comfort support needed. Upholstered in a soft fabric blend, this outdoor sectional is available in a vivid white or turquoise color with contrasting piping detail to add brightness to your backyard, patio or poolside. With the frame crafted with quality tightly woven rattan, this piece is resistant to humidity, dust and fading. Cushion Color: Blue