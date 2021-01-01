From hillsdale furniture
Hillsdale Furniture Kerstein Blue Navy Twin Headboard and Footboard Upholstered Bed with Rails, Navy Linen
The Hillsdale Furniture Kerstein Twin Upholstered Bed features subtle arches accented by bold silver nail head trim complimented by upholstered side rails. Simple contoured arches add movement to this minimalist silhouette. The rich Navy Blue upholstery is supple and neutral, complimented by dark wood feet. This twin-size bed set contains everything you need to upgrade your bedroom style: headboard and footboard with side rails. Mattress and box spring required; not included. Assembly required. Color: Navy Linen.