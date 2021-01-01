Kersh 9 Opening Picture Frame

This Kersh 6 Opening Picture Frame has straight lines that can blend with contemporary to traditional decor. The frame features an acid-free double matte with 9 openings. Your frame arrives with the acrylic facing, matte and backing already inserted into the frame. Bendable tabs allow you to easily place your picture into the frame with hangers mounted to the back of the frame for either horizontal or vertical orientation, your picture is ready to hang within minutes. This frame is offered in a variety of sizes that will accentuate any picture or photo. The timeless elegance enhances every decor. Color: Black, Size: 5" x 3.5"