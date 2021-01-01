From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Kerrings Accent Cabinet, One Size , Brown
If you’re looking for a cool, clean-lined accent piece loaded with character, then you’ll surely want to carve out some space for this accent cabinet. Fabulous flush-mount doors wow with their carved greek key design for added dimension and tonal contrast. Three interior shelves accommodate your storage needs.Joinery: Butt Joint, Screwed, Glued, Nailed, StapledNumber of Doors: 3Tools Required: Phillips (not Included), Allen Wrench (not Included), Flathead (not Included)Measurements: 18 Depth/Inches, 64 Width/Inches, 32.13 Height/InchesWeight (lb.): 111 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 50% Wood, 25% Metal, 20% Medium-Density Fibreboard, 5% Other 5% Or LessFinish: PaintedMetal Finish: BlackWood Finish: PaintedNumber of Shelves: 3Care: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: BohemianCountry of Origin: Imported