Keriann Personallized Tile Look - Home Wall Key Organizer with Hooks

This personalized Black and White Tile Look - Home key hanger is not only very functional but it looks great as well! You can use it for keys, leashes, or anything that will hang on one of the 4 attached silver hooks. The Black and White Tile Look - Home key and leash hanger are made of a very sturdy medium density fiberboard with a matte black finish on the sides. The back has two pre-drilled slots to help make hanging easy. Not only will you no longer need to hunt to find keys and leashes, but your home or the home of your guest will be greatly enhanced with this custom key hanger. You enter the text you would like to see on the key hanger. Enter the text exactly as you want to see it on the key hanger. This key hanger makes a fantastic item to have in your home or to give as a gift. Customize: Yes