Kerflights Table Lamp by Graypants - Color: Beige - Finish: Oak - (GP-511-WO-UL)

The Kerflights Table Lamp from Graypants creates a memorable aura and silhouette defined by a distinct and precise plywood shade. Graypants designers Jonathan Junker and Seth Grizzle drew inspiration from tried-and-true handcrafting techniques. The beauty found in the techniques is what drives the duos design approach. Kerflights creates a handsome foundation with an angular metal base. The angular lines of the base move the eyes to the beautiful repeating pattern of the shade. The kerf pattern is intricately cut from a piece of reversible FSC-certified plywood. Crevices produced by the pattern create passages for light to pass through and create a memorable silhouette. The concealed lamp inside turns on to create a warm ambient aura around the piece. Architectural duo Seth Grizzle and Jonathan Junker established Graypants, an environmentally-responsible lighting house, in 2007. With home bases in Seattle and Amsterdam, the responsible and eco-chic design house created their first line of pendant lights out of repurposed corrugated cardboard, aptly titled 'scraplights.' While still focusing on recycled pendant lights, the pair continues to expand their design portfolio with various architectural installations and public artworks. Color: Beige.