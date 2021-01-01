The Kerdi-Line channel body is designed for use with the Kerdi-Shower-LT/-LTS shower trays and mortar bed shower applications. The Kerdi-Line channel body is used with the Kerdi-Line grate assembly to create a low profile linear floor drain. Kerdi-Line can be installed next to the wall or in the center of a bonded waterproof assembly. The floor can be sloped on a single plane to Kerdi-Line, which allows for the use of large-format tiles. The package includes a channel body, channel support, no-hub coupling, Kerdi-Kereck waterproof corners, Kerdi-Seal mixing valve seal and Kerdi-Seal pipe seal. Schluter Systems Kerdi-Line Stainless Steel Shower Drain | KL1V60E60