The Kerdi-Line grate assembly is designed for use with the Kerdi-Line channel body to create a low profile linear floor drain. Kerdi-Line can be installed next to the wall or in the center of a bonded waterproof assembly. The floor can be sloped on a single plane to Kerdi-Line, which allows for the use of large-format tiles. The grate assembly includes a grate and frame. Schluter Systems Kerdi-Line Brushed Stainless Steel Shower Drain | KL1IFF23EB50