SONASH Hair Care Keras Advanced Keratin Conditioner | Repairs Color & Chemically Treated Hair, Adds Great Amount of Moisture to Damaged or Dry Hair | Paraben Free, Sulfate Free, Cruelty Free

REPAIRS & STRENGTHEN - Our keratin-infused conditioner will saturate your locks with a boost of keratin protein to smooth down extremely damaged or dry hair. Helps to reconstruct damaged hair by replenishing natural keratin levels, prevents breakage and boosts strength of lifeless hair MOISTURIZES & SOFTENS - Sage maintains a healthy scalp Keratin locks in moisture, making mane more manageable, flexible, and fuss-free. Coconut detangles and smooths SHINES & ENERGIZES - Soy Protein helps in improving hair texture and White Willow Bark possesses regenerative powers to help stimulate cell re-formation. Both helps hair regain its energy and health back STRAIGHTENER & COLOR SAFE - Perfect for anyone who has had a Keratin smoothing treatment or chemical straightening service. Safe for use on chemically and color treated hair Hair type: Curly