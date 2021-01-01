Advertisement
Safavieh Kenya Ivory/Grey Wool With Tassels Area Rug Collection. The Kenya Rug Collection elevates simple tribal rug artistry to the pinnacle of fashion-forward home decor. Styled with captivating designs, luxurious textures, and modish colors, Kenya rugs instantly become the focal point of room decor. The Kenya Collection is hand-knotted using pure wool with layers of texture made from over-stitched cut pile yarns adding unique tribal complexion to many of these sublime rugs. Also available in the following sizes: • 10 ft x 14 ft Area Rug • 2 ft x 8 ft Area Rug • 3 ft x 5 ft Area Rug • 4 ft x 6 ft Area Rug • 5 ft x 8 ft Area Rug • 6 ft x 9 ft Area Rug • 8 ft x 10 ft Area Rug