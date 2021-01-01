Safavieh Kenya Collection KNY175M Hand-Knotted Wool Area Rug 8' x 10' Blue/Ivory

Advertisement
Moroccan tribal style is versatile enough to work with bohemian, southwestern, contemporary, or rustic décor Hand-knotted by master artisans for a high-end heirloom quality Made from plush premium natural wool Medium 0.4-inch pile thickness for comfort and support underfoot Safavieh has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, using their specialty and expertise in crafting the trendiest and highest quality designs and selection of colors; Begin your rug search with Safavieh and explore over 100,000 products today