Kenwood Earpiece with Mic, Klykon 2 pin G Shape Ear piece Headset with Mic Ptt Compatible with Baofeng Puxing Wouxun 2 Way Radio Walkie Talkie

1.Kenwood radio headset Compatible with Kenwood, BAODEENG, PUXING, WOUXUN, RELM, WEIERWEI radio earpiece headset 2 pin. 2.Baofeng earpiece with mic ptt Function: Has a remote microphone with push to talk button. 3.Walkie talkie earpiece with microphone Suit for Two Way Radios kenwood TK-2107 TK-3107,Baofeng UV-5R UV-5RA 888S Kenwood Retevis H777 RT7 RT21 RT2 2 Way Radio and so on. 4.G Shape Design, adjusting the earplug in the ear hook can be adjusted to the most comfortable orientation, and the earbud fits snugly in the left or right ear with easy and keeps your conversations private. 5.Excellent for use in FBI, Bodyguard, military, nightclubs, bars, paintball, security, restaurants, hotels, bouncer, warehouses, airports, casinos, manufacturing plants, conventions and noisy environments.