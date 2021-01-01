The Kenwood collection, naturally made and naturally unique. This innovative construction, handmade in India with natural jute fiber combined with recycled sari viscose, will have you doing a double take. Each rug features two color options for you to choose from because of the the truly amazing positive/negative color weaving technique. This double-side and reversible flat weave rug leaves you with a tough decision to make…which side do I like better. Kaleen Kenwood 2 x 8 Teal Geometric Oriental Handcrafted Runner in Green | KEN05-91-268