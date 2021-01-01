Kentucky Flag Chenille Blue Area Rug

Available in 8 sizes including a round and runner, update any size space with our new area rugs! They feature durable hemmed edges with a vibrant chenille print face and coated backing. With a stiff, lay-flat design, these area rugs are great for any room in your home!. From your dining room to your entryway, to your bedroom or living room, this versatile rug can go anywhere in your house. Woven and printed in the U.S.A. Adorned with complimentary artwork, this chic design will perfectly match your home’s flavor. Dry Clean / Spot Clean Only Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'